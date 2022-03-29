How to beat Twin Wild Frosty without getting hit on The Battle of Blizzard Bridge in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

While quite a few Kirby and the Forgotten Land side challenges can be easy and done without any hints, there are a few that will take a little bit of practice. On the level Battle of Blizzard Bridge in Winter Horns, you will be fighting four mini-bosses back-to-back. The final one comes across two ice enemies called Twin Wild Frosty, and one of the hidden challenges is to beat them without getting hit one time. Here is how to do it.

Before you begin the fight, be ready to move around a lot in this game. Both Frosty enemies will be attacking you simultaneously, so don’t get too comfortable in one spot. Also, we recommend coming in with your fire ability. There is a fire enemy you can swallow right before the break in the bridge before the fight. If you have it upgraded, that’s even better.

Both enemies have four attacks they will pull out on you. They can run at you, jump into the air, body slam you, turn around and throw snowballs over their heads, or toss one giant snowball. Be on the lookout for the dash first since that can catch you off guard. If they charge towards you, dodge or slide out of the way by holding L or R, pressing the left stick in either direction and pressing A. While they’re on the ground, light them up while also dodging the other’s attack.

Besides the charge attack, you should be able to easily dodge the other moves by simply running in a different direction. While they are stationary, use your fire attack to light them up and deal damage over time. Get a good fire going, and they will quickly go down.