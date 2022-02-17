How to break underwater sunken barriers in Horizon Forbidden West

There are many features to experience in Horizon Forbidden West that you weren’t able to do in Zero Dawn. Some of the notable new features are the ability to swim through massive underwater cave systems and glide through the air. With the ability to swim comes the ability to explore new types of surroundings. Deep within the waters, you will find sunken barriers, but how exactly do you break them and get the treasure they hold? Here is how you break underwater sunken barriers in Horizon Forbidden West.

What are sunken barriers?

Sunken barriers are a new mechanic to the world of Horizon. They appear as large piles of rocks that you can destroy. Doing so can get you crafting materials, collectibles, cashes, and more. There are many surprises that can be hidden beyond these barriers. Of course, you can only find sunken barriers in the water, so you will need to go for a dip if you want to find any.

How to break sunken barriers

Destroying sunken barriers is actually a simple task. All you need to do is swim up to the barriers and hold the R2 button to have Aloy pry at the barrier with her spear. Occasionally, you may come across a barrier that appears to be indestructible. That isn’t the case. If a barrier appears to be indestructible, find a way to swim to the other side of it. This should give you the ability to pry it away with Aloy’s spear.