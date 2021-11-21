How to breed for Bonsly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Not only are there specific ways to evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but there are also specific steps you need to follow to breed Pokémon. For those looking to breed a Bonsly and hatch it from an egg, you need to go about it in a specific way. Here’s what you need to know about breeding Bonsly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Before you can think about breeding Pokémon for your Bonsly, you’ll need to acquire this Pokémon’s evolved form, Sudowoodo. The only way you can find this Pokémon is by evolving Bonsly. Unfortunately, Bonsly is a Pokémon Shining Pearl exclusive Pokémon.

You also cannot find Sudowoodo in the Grand Underground. If you have a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond edition, you need to trade with another player who has Bonsly, or at least two Sudowoodo, both male and female. Bonsly must also have Mimic to evolve into Sudowoodo.

When you have two Sudowoodo male and female, or you have a Sudowoodo and Ditto, take them to the Pokémon Nursery. Make sure one of the Sudowoodo is holding a Rock Incense. You’ll then need to leave the Nursery for a little bit of time, and when you return they should have an egg. The egg will contain a Bonsly.