How to breed for Mantyke in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

For those keen on breeding Mantyke in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl, you’ll have to find a specific method to do this with Pokémon you can encounter in the game. In this guide, we will share with you how to breed Mantyke in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

The only way you can breed for a Mantyke is to acquire Mantine by leveling up a Mantyke. You can do this by finding a Mantyke in the Grand Underground after you’ve received seven Gym Badges. You’ll receive these Gym Badges by steadily making your way through the story and leveling up your Pokémon. Then, return to the Grand Underground to capture your Mantyke and level it up with a Remoraid in your party, so it evolves.

When you have one Mantine in your party, you can choose to capture another. One will need to be male, and one will need to be female. You can also do this with a Mantine and a Ditto. Bring them both to the Pokémon Nursery, with one Mantine holding a Wave Incense on them. You’ll then need to wait a little bit before coming back to them, and they should have an egg for you. If one Mantine was holding a wave incense, the egg should hatch into a Mantyke.