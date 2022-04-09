There are many cars, houses, and items you can buy on your character in BitLife. One of the more prestigious items you can grab is a mansion. These large, expensive houses are a good way to show off how much wealth your character has obtained. Finding them on the market can be a little challenging, though. In this guide, we cover how to buy a mansion in BitLife.

Like any other piece of property you want to purchase in BitLife, you’ll need to visit the Assets tab on the front page and select the Go Shopping icon. You want to choose one of the available real estate agencies. They will have a list of all of the available plots of land that you can buy, and one of them might be a mansion. However, if they are not available, you’ll need to Age Up and wait until one is available, taking a year or two for the market to fill up. You want to make sure the home has Mansion as the title.

You’ll want to continually visit the real estate agencies until a mansion appears on the market. You can then buy it when one does, so long as you have the available funds. If you do, the Mansion is yours, and you’ll need to maintain it throughout your character’s life. Then, depending on your character’s funds, you can choose to buy it in cash or on a mortgage.