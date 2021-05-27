How to buy a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket

For those interested in participating in this year’s Pokémon Go Fest for 2021, you want to make sure you buy a ticket a little before the event starts to ensure you receive all of the bonuses available. It’s a two-day event happening on July 17 and 18, featuring a full weekend of Pokémon for Pokémon Go players. You can purchase the item right now to make sure you’re ready for the big event. The ticket gives you access to all of the exclusive Pokémon spawns throughout the weekend, the many rewards, raid tickets, and much more. There’s also a special mythical Pokémon appearing for those who purchased the ticket and complete the Special Event.

To purchase the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket, go to your Pokémon Go application on your smartphone. After opening it up, click on the Go Fest image, and click the ‘buy’ button. You’ll have to pay the discounted amount and then approve that purchase. A pop-up will appear showing you’ve bought the item, and you can view the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket in your bag. This will be what you redeem to show you can participate in the event.

This is Pokémon Go’s 5th anniversary, and developers Niantic celebrate it with a musical concert-themed event. The ticket will also be at a discount price compared to what it was in previous years, potentially encouraging an even larger pool of players to join in on the festival.