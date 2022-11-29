The third Go Tour event will come to Pokémon Go in early 2023. The third one will feature the Hoenn region, highlighting players’ journey when they originally played Ruby and Sapphire. There will be an in-person in Las Vegas happening at Sunset Park for those who can attend and a global event for those who won’t be able to be there. You want to make sure you purchase a ticket, regardless of how you want to participate. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy a Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn ticket.

How to get a Go Tour Hoenn event ticket in Pokémon Go

The Go Tour Hoenn tickets will be available as a website purchase. They will first go on sale starting on November 29, and for the rest of 2022, there is an early bird special for those who buy the ticket at $25 rather than the standard $30.

Head to the Go Tour: Hoenn website page when you’re ready to purchase the ticket. You will need to sign in using your Niantic account connected to your Pokémon Go player account that you regularly play with and would like to use to participate in the event. You will need to choose which of the two days you would like to attend, February 18 or 19. The event will occur throughout the day from 10 AM to 6 PM in the local time slot. You can purchase up to six tickets, but you can only use one. Any additional ticket you purchase for yourself must be purchased and provided to another player game. Make sure to have the usernames of those players ready. You will then need to pick between the North or South entrance for the in-person event.

You will then need to select if you’re a Raid Lover, an Egg-thusiast, or if you’d like to purchase an extra day to attend the event. Anyone who chooses the Raid Lover will receive 18 additional Raid Passes, 5,000 XP from completing raids, six additional candy for catching Pokémon at these raids, and three more XL Candy. Egg-thusiasts will receive a 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance bonus, three times as much Hatch XP, three times as many Egg Candy, three times as many Hatch Stardust, and an increased chance to earn 10km eggs from PokéStops and Gyms. None of these options are required to complete the purchase.

Upon confirming the additional add-ons, and those who will use the tickets, feel free to confirm the purchase, and the tickets will be sent to the Pokémon Go accounts. These will be available when you attend the Las Vegas event in February.