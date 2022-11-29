Pokémon Go’s next in-person event will be Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas, unleashing Primal Reversion forms for Kyogre and Groudon

To kick the start of 2023 off for Pokémon Go players, next year’s Go Tour event will center around the Hoenn region, and there will be an in-person event in Las Vegas. The entire Hoenn region will be arriving for this event, adding a long-awaited Pokémon, and we’re going to see the Primal Reversion forms for Kyogre and Groudon, making these already stapled Pokémon even more powerful.

The in-person event will be at Sunset Park from February 18 to 19 from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. The tickets are available starting today, November 29, and throughout the rest of December, and there will be early bird pricing for those who purchase the one-day tickets, starting at $25.

December will be the best month to prepare for the event and arrange travel plans. The in-person event will have a meet-and-greet, secret codes hidden throughout Sunset Park, and increased chances of shiny encounters with any Pokémon from the Hoenn featured in the event, including Jirachi. There will be a Special Research leading players through the event.

The global portion of the event is available to all players who do not purchase an in-person ticket and are unable to visit Las Vegas can still take part in the Special Research led by GO Ultra Recon Squad member Rhi as they learn about the Red and Blue Orbs empowering Kyogre and Groudon into their Primal Reversion forms. Additionally, everyone who purchases a Special Research ticket to participate in the event will have access to an upcoming Masterwork Research to catch a shiny Jirachi.

The Go Tour: Hoenn event is months away and will be one of the final major events happening in the upcoming Pokémon Go Season, Mythical Wishes. The in-person is not required to participate in the Go Tour: Hoenn event.