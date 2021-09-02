How to buy tickets for the Philadelphia Pokémon Go Safari Zone

Things have massively changed for Pokémon Go since the start of 2020. Near the end of 2021, players are now getting the chance to return to some of the Safari Zone events originally teased during the start of 2020. Now, if you purchase a ticket, you’ll have the chance to participate in the event in-person, or you can do it virtually, making it a much easier process than it previously was. For those curious about grabbing the Philadelphia Safari Zone tickets, this is what you need to do.

You need to do this in-game. You’ll need to open up your Pokémon Go application, click on the ‘Poké Ball’ menu icon, and then go to the events tab on the upper right portion of your screen. From there, you’ll be able to pick from the several recently announced Safari Zone events coming to Pokémon Go. The Philadelphia Pokémon Go event will be happening from October 29 to 31.

Despite the Safari Zone becoming a partially virtual event, it doesn’t look like the tickets are unlimited, and no additional tickets were added. When we visited the Philadelphia page for the event in our Pokémon Go application, it was shown that ‘registration has been closed’ when we attempted to purchase a ticket. We don’t know if the tickets are actively available right now or if they’ve already been sold out.

For those eager to join in the event, it doesn’t look like the Philadelphia event will be available unless more tickets are added.