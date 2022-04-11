How to buy Twitch gift cards

Twitch is a platform for content creators to share their works and interact with their fans in a virtual setting. It has several different channels and streamers for all manner of tastes and preferences, and viewers get to access them anytime they’d like.

Twitch also gives content creators a platform to earn money for their work. This means that viewers can support their favorite creators through subs and donations, rewarding them for their hard work.

Twitch has implemented a Gift Card system, which allows viewers to purchase cards that can be redeemed for Bits, which are virtual goods used to support cheer streamers in their chats, purchase subscriptions, and gift subscriptions to other fans of the channel.

Image via Twitch Interactive.

According to a Twitter post by Zach Bussey, the Gift Cards are now available in Canada, the UK, and Australia. Those wanting to buy a Gift Card come in each country’s own currency and at different values. It’s also possible to purchase a custom amount that’s based on your region:

US Dollars : $25, $50, $100, $200, and physical Gift Cards from $25 or a custom amount.

: $25, $50, $100, $200, and physical Gift Cards from $25 or a custom amount. Euro : €25, €50, €100 as digital amounts.

: €25, €50, €100 as digital amounts. Canadian Dollars : $25, $50, $100, $200. Physical Gift Cards between $15 and $500 in a custom amount.

: $25, $50, $100, $200. Physical Gift Cards between $15 and $500 in a custom amount. British pounds : £15, £25, £50, £100. Also, any Physical Gift Card between £15 – £150.

: £15, £25, £50, £100. Also, any Physical Gift Card between £15 – £150. Australian Dollars: $25, $50, $100, $200 as digital amounts.

To purchase a Gift Card, you can head to the Twitch site or head to a physical location. For example, you can head to Best Buy, amazon.com, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target in America. Other countries can purchase them from Amazon or the Twitch site.