How to cancel PlayStation Now on PS5 – Turn off auto-renew

Have you become disinterested in PlayStation Now’s wide library of games? Were you turned off by this month’s selection? No problem. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to cancel PlayStation Now on the PS5.

How to cancel Playstation Now from your PS5

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the top right side of the main hub, you’ll see a gear symbol. Move the cursor to that section of the screen, next to your avatar profile and the search option, and press X.

Scroll down to Users and Accounts. Go to your account settings and find the Payment and Subscriptions tab. Press X.

Near the bottom, you’ll encounter the Subscriptions bar; scroll down and confirm. You’ll find PlayStation Now. Hover to that and press X.

You’ll then find an option to turn off auto-renew or extend. Go to turn-off auto-renew and confirm.

How to renew PlayStation Now from your PS5

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you manage to find the money or badly want to play the new games available on the service next month, it’s no problem. Simply repeat the steps outlined above but turn on auto-renew. You won’t have to enter your payment details again.

When is the best time to subscribe to PlayStation Now?

If you want PlayStation Now at the best price, it’s best to wait for a sale for a year’s subscription. As you can see in the screenshot above, we were able to get 25% off the initial price. Some third-party sellers offer lower prices too, but you have to be careful that they’re official stores.