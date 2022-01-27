How to capture alert Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be in their natural habitat. Because they’re in the wild and have not interacted with humans as much, some might be more aggressive than others. For example, alert Pokémon might be more prepared to encounter humans in the wild, and if they are, they’re going to want to defend their territory. If a Pokémon is alert, they’re difficult to capture. In this guide, we will cover how to catch alert Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

An alert Pokémon is challenging to capture. They’re prepared for you, and they won’t go into a Poké Ball quickly. While a Pokémon is alert, you cannot merely throw a Pokémon at them or use food to distract them. Instead, you’ll have to use the traditional method of using your Pokémon to weaken them and then try and catch that Pokémon when their health gets low enough.

The process is similar to most Pokémon game you’ve done before Pokémon Legends. However, if a Pokémon does not become alert to you before it sees you, there’s a small window where you can try to catch it before battling it. You might be able to distract it with some food or sneak up behind it and hit it with a Poké Ball. There’s no right or wrong way to capture Pokémon, but you have several more options than you did in previous Pokémon games.