how-to-capture-the-greenswell-survey-drone-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Survey Drones are exploring the Forbidden West and gathering data that you can collect and bring back to your base. Once at your base, the data from these drones will help you fill out your understanding of the world, but you need to get them first. This guide explains how to get the Survey Drone in The Greenswell in Horizon Forbidden West.

Where is The Greenswell Survey Drone?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Greenswell Survey Drone is located north of Plainsong. Follow the path that goes across the top of the map, and you’ll come across it in an area to your right. Watch out for Regalla’s rebel forces in the area, though.

How to capture The Greenswell Survey Drone

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a platform in the cliffs on the right-hand side of the Survey Drone’s path. You need to stand on this platform and jump off off it to grab and capture the Survey Drone successfully. If you fall, you’ll need to clear out a few of Regalla’s rebels before you can climb back up and try again. Once you’ve captured the Survey Drone, you need to bring the data back to your base, where it can be used to fill out the information you’ve gathered about the surrounding area.