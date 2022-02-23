Where to find a place to connect the drone module in Horizon Forbidden West

If you’ve found, captured, searched, and looted a Survey Drone early in the game while playing Horizon Forbidden West, then you may well have been given the objective to “Find a place to connect the drone module” and been left with no clue as to where that place actually is. This is what happens if and when you find a Survey Drone (near Plainsong, for example) before you’ve completed The Eye of the Earth main quest and established the Base west of Plainsong.

When you complete The Eye of the Earth, you’ll reboot GAIA who’ll be projected in her very own Dome within the Base. Behind GAIA is a panel for the Dome Display, and this is the place where you have to connect the drone module. In fact, you have to capture and connect ten drone modules in order to complete the Dome Display.

Related: What is the Eye of the Earth Base door code in Horizon Forbidden West?

So, to find a place to connect the drone module, continue with main quests until you complete The Eye of the Earth, at which point you’ll be able to connect the drone module to the Dome Display panel inside GAIA’s Dome within the Base. Most of the other Survey Drones are west of the Base, so when you find their drone modules, it’ll be clear what you have to do next.