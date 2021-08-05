How to catch a Red-striped Basculin during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space in Pokémon Go

There are several region-exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go that make them difficult to capture. They only appear in a specific area of the world, but a handful of events make them worldwide, giving all players the chance to catch them at least once. Basculin is one of these Pokémon, and it comes in two forms, the Red-striped and Blue-striped versions. The Red-striped version is exclusive to the eastern hemisphere of the world. How can you catch a Red-striped Basculin during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event?

The Red-striped Basculin will appear in two methods during this event. You’ll be able to catch it in the wild and from 7km eggs. These two methods go hand-in-hand because you can receive a 7km from a friend, who sends it to you in gifts, and have one in an incubator. While it’s in the incubator, you can wander around your local neighborhood to see if one will spawn at your location. If you’re having trouble finding it in the wild, you can always place incense on your avatar or activate a lure at a Pokéstop.

The chances of encounter a Blue-striped Basculin and a Red-striped one are pretty even. Both versions will appear worldwide during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2, which goes from August 6 to 17. These Pokémon are definitely Pokédex fillers, though.