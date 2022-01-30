How to catch a WILD Rowlet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ever since its debut in Pokémon Sun and Moon, Rowlet has become one of the most popular starter Pokémon. That is why it is not that surprising to see the grass-type owl return as a choosable starter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, what about if you didn’t choose Rowlet at the beginning? Here is how you can catch a wild Rowlet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If you did not choose Rowlet at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus to be your starter Pokémon, there are luckily multiple ways to get it. For starters, trading is still here, so if you have a friend willing to split with their Rowlet, you can convince them. Additionally, after you beat the main story, you can talk to Professor Laventon, and he will give you the other two Pokémon you didn’t choose at the beginning. However, we want to focus on catching a WILD Rowlet.

Rowlet, Dartrix, and Decidueye all can potentially spawn in space-time distortions located in the Coronet Highlands after you have completed the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This is the exclusive location where you can find shiny versions of these Pokémon and can get to work on filling out their entries in the Pokédex.