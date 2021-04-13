How to catch Clauncher in Pokémon Go

Clauncher is making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Rival’s Week event. The event is taking place during the Season of Legends. You’ll have an increased chance of being able to capture this Pokémon before its spawn rate is significantly lowered, and you’ll have to have a bit more luck to encounter it. There are several ways you’ll be able to capture this Pokémon.

The most straightforward way to locate Clauncher is to encounter it in the wild. The Rival’s Week event starts on April 13 and continues until the 18. Clauncher should have an increased chance of appearing as a wild spawn, but it’s a fairly random chance of you encountering this Pokémon in your travels. As a Water-type Pokémon, we recommend visiting beaches or anywhere close to a water source in your local area.

There are two more ways to guarantee you find a Clauncher to capture. The first is to find it in any of the one-star raids. For those willing to use any of your raid passes, you can always battle it out against this Pokémon at a raid. You’ll need to defeat it to earn the chance to catch it, and as a one-star encounter, most players should be able to do it by themselves. Clauncher is a Water-type Pokémon, so you can use a Grass or Electric-type to defeat it.

The other alternative is to complete an exclusive Rival’s Week field research task. There will be several field research tasks appearing during Rival’s Week that you can acquire from Pokéstops. We’ll make sure to list out the exact field research you need to grab to catch Clauncher.

Following the Rival’s Week event, Clauncher will only be available in a limited capacity.