Following the ending of the Pokémon Go Power Plant event for the Season of Heritage, where Team Rocket appeared to foil the plans of Professor Willow and his team, Hisuian Voltorb appeared. You can now catch it in the wild and find it wandering around the world. But where can you find it? In this guide, we break down how to catch Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Voltorb is an Electric and Grass-type Pokémon. The best way to find it right now is to work your way through the Voltorb from the Hisui Region special research task. These tasks require you to go out of your way to capture several Pokémon, feed them berries, and give your Pokémon buddies treats. After completing these tasks, you’ll have a chance to encounter a Hisuian Voltorb after each series of research tasks. There are two in total, giving you two chances to catch this Pokémon.

When you catch Hisuain Voltorb, it will appear slightly different than the original one. It will appear to have a darker underside and a small hole on the top of its head. The hole in its head is the best indication that it is the Hisuian Pokémon. You cannot evolve Hisuian Voltorb right now, and there is no shiny version.