As a surprise in Pokémon Go, Kecleon has begun to appear in the mobile game. Players can go out of their way to catch this Pokémon and add it to their collection. However, unlike other Pokémon in the mobile game, there is a special way to encounter and catch this Pokémon. You won’t be able to find it spawning out in the wild. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Kecleon in Pokémon Go

Kecleon can appear on the back of Poké Stops. It will be invisible when you zoom in on the Poké Stop, but if you tap the Kecleon outline several times, it will appear, and it is a catchable encounter. Players’ reports Then, when you attempt to collect the items, there is a notification of an invisible obstacle in your way. It will be Kecleon. show that it occurs after you defeat a Team Rocket Poké Stop and then move in to catch the Pokémon.

Some players also report it appearing on the back of random PokéStop. Because of the mixed reporting, we recommend being on the lookout for both Team Rocket PokéStops and regular PokéStops in your local area following the conclusion of Chespin’s Community Day. Both interactions have an invisible object in your way, forcing you to click it, revealing Kecleon.

If you don’t see it in your local area, wait for a new Team Rocket Poké Stop to spawn. When it does, the Pokémon should have a chance to appear. This is one of the rare Pokémon with a unique mechanic for players to catch in Pokémon Go, rather than merely appearing in the wild or a raid.

Because Kecleon is an unannounced Pokémon, we do not know when it will disappear. It likely will only appear for a limited time, but Niantic has not shared the timeframe. Hopefully, it regularly returns to events, and we will have multiple chances to add it to our collection.