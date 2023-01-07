The Quality Quills Special Research in Pokémon Go is available for the mobile game’s January 2023 Community Day event, celebrating Chespin. The event will give you an increased opportunity to catch Chespin in the wild, and there’s a good chance you might find a shiny version while trying to catch one. The Special Research is only available for players who purchase it, but it provides several items to use during the event. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Quality Quills Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Quality Quills Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Similar to the other Community Day events before it, the Quality Quills Special Research will have four categories of tasks for players to complete. Each task comes with a unique reward, providing players with a better chance to find a high-quality Chespin than trying to find one in the wild reliably.

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive when attempting to complete the Quality Quills Special Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Make five Nice Throws – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Chespin – Chespin encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 20 Chespin Candy

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, an incense, and a Chespin encounter

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Chespin – Chespin encounter

Evolve three Chespin – 30 Chespin Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Lucky Egg, and a Chespin encounter

Task 3

Make three Great Curveball throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Chespin – Chespin encounter

Evolve one Quilladin – 50 Chespin Candy

Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Quilladin encounter, and a Rocket Radar

Task 4

Claim reward – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim reward – Chespin encounter

Claim reward – Two Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5,000 XP, three Rare Candies, and a Chesnaught encounter