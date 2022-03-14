How to catch Pa’u Style Oricorio in Pokémon Go

Oricorio has made its way over to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to find this Pokémon in the wild and add it to your collection. There will be four unique forms of this Pokémon spawning throughout the Festival of Colors 2022 event. However, you won’t be able to find all of these Pokémon, and one of them will be the Pa’u Style Oricorio. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch the Pa’u Style Oricorio in Pokémon Go.

The four unique types of Oricorio spawning during the Festival of Colors 2022 event will vary based on your region. For the Pa’u Style Oricorio, you’ll need to be in the African, Asian, Pacific, or Caribbean islands. If you are in the area of any of these highlighted islands, then you’ll be able to find Pa’u Style Oricorio spawning in the wild. This is the Psychic and Flying-type version of Pokémon.

If you are not in any of these regions, you will find one of the other three Oricorio forms spawning in your area. For those trying to grab all four, the only way to obtain them all is to visit these regions or to reach out to another trainer and trade Pokémon. Beyond this, we’ll have to wait for a future Pokémon Go event where all of the Oricorio Pokémon are spawning throughout the world, which has happened with previous region-locked Pokémon. However, for the Festival of Colors 2022 event, all four forms of Oricorio are region-locked.