How to catch Pom-Pom Style Oricorio in Pokemon Go

There are multiple types of Pokémon for you to encounter throughout the world in Pokémon Go. Oricorio is one of those Pokémon, and it will be available at the start of the Festival of Colors 2022 event. There will be four unique forms of Oricorio released for the game, but which one you catch will vary based on your region. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can catch the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio in Pokémon Go.

There are four unique forms of Oricorio spawning throughout the world. If you’re looking for the Pom-Pom Style of Oricorio, you will find it spawning in any of the American regions of the world. If you are in these regions of the world, you’ll find the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio spawning in the wild, giving you the chance to catch this Electric and Flying-type Pokémon.

While outside any of the American regions, you will not find the Pom-Pom Style Oricorio. Instead, you’ll find one of the three other forms of this Pokémon spawning as you walk around the game. If you’re looking to add this form to your collection, you’ll need to trade with another player who has visited this region to see if they’re willing to trade with you. In the future, it’s likely all forms of Oricorio will be available during a special event, as many other region-based Pokémon have been, but that will not be the case for the Festival of Colors 2022 event.