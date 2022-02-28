Rockruff is making its debut to Pokémon Go for the Season of Alola event. The event kicks off on March 1, but you’ll have three full months celebrating the Pokémon from the Alolan region, including Rockruff. For those trying to find Rockruff, you only have a handful of locations to search for it. In this guide, we cover how to catch Rockruff in Pokémon Go.

Unlike the other Pokémon appearing in the Season of Alola event, Rockruff is a Pokémon that you can only find in two locations. You’ll need to find it in raids, specifically the one-star raids that spawn around your area. You’ll want to search the multiple gyms in your region to see if a raid egg spawns, and if it does, hope it’s a one-star. If it is, there’s a good chance it could be a Rockruff.

The other alternative is to find Rockruff inside of eggs. Rockruff has a chance to hatch from your egg pool, and you’ll also be able to see all possibly Pokémon that could hatch from that egg, giving you a good idea of which egg Rockruff will come from. These eggs take time to hatch, and you’ll need to acquire them when the Welcome to Alola event starts on March 1 in your region.