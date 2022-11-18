Not only can you encounter Tera Pokémon in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but some will appear in the wild. These wild Pokémon won’t have the same distinct Tera crowns or crystal formations, but they have a distinct glow to them, making their appearance stand out from the other standard Pokémon you find in the wild. When you encounter a Tera Pokémon, you won’t be able to catch them immediately. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch wild Tera Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Catching wild Tera Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching wild Tera Pokémon is similar to going after the standard Pokémon you find in the wild. However, they will have a Tera Form shield around them. You have to break this shield to try catching these Pokémon, which means you cannot throw a Poké Ball until this point. You’ll know when you can throw a Poké Ball at a wild Tera Pokémon when the shield is broken. This happens when their health reaches red.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other Tera Pokémon, a wild Tera Pokémon has the same form as the crystals it uses. For example, in our first wild Tera Pokémon battle, we faced off against a Jigglypuff with a Water Tera Type. We had to use Electric-type moves to defeat it, and these were all super-effective against the Pokémon. When the health bar of this Jigglypuff reached the red zone, the shield surrounding the Pokémon broke, and we could throw our Poké Ball at it, adding it to our collection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pokémon has the Tera Form. Although it might not be the one players will be hunting for, it’s a good way to expand your Pokédex, especially while exploring the Paldea region.