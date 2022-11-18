What are the glowing wild Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Paldea region has several mysteries awaiting you while playing through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The only way to discover them all is to explore the wilderness and catch Pokémon and battling trainers. However, a few wild Pokémon have a distinct shine that you might encounter during your travels. No, these are not shiny Pokémon. What are the sparkling wild Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Why are the wild Pokémon glowing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The glowing Pokémon you encounter in the wild are Tera Pokémon. They have a distinct glow that makes them brighten up. No, they do not have a distinctive coloration like the shiny Pokémon or even the crystals to show them in their Tera form. Instead, you only have the distinct glow showing you that they’re a Tera Pokémon, and you can take them on yourself. There are Tera Raids if you want to gather a group to defeat a tougher opponent.

The Pokémon’s Tera Form will vary depending on what it is. It appears to be a random chance of it being any Tera Type, so if you’re looking for a Pokémon with a specific one, this is a good way to acquire Pokémon Tera Forms. You’ll need to explore and try to find them in the wild as they do not have an icon on the map, similar to the Tera Raids, which are significantly easier to track down while exploring the Paldea Region.

When battling against a Tera Form Wild Pokémon, you must break their Tera Shield. You can do this by getting their health extremely low, in the red range, and then the shield will break. After it breaks, you can attempt to catch that Pokémon and add them to your collection.