How to change costumes and outfits in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Changing your Pokémon trainer’s outfit can add more of your personality to your Pokémon journey, and you’ll be able to do this in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Unfortunately, you might have to wait a little bit of time before you’re able to unlock this option. Here’s what you need to know about changing your costume in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to do this at the Metronome Style Shop. On the map, it’ll just be called the Style Shop. You can find this shop in Veilstone City, which is a location you’ll reach when you’re ready to fight the third Gym Leader, Maylene. You’ll be able to reach this city by going to the east of Celestic City, from Route 210, onto route 215.

When you’re there, you’ll want to head down to the southwest portion of the map and find the Metronome Style Shop. Head inside, and you’ll find a woman directly behind a counter. Speak to her, and tell her that you’d like to shop around for a new outfit. Next, you’ll enter a new menu where you’ll be able to choose from a variety of outfits for your trainer. You can also preview every outfit before you purchase it. The outfits do cost quite a bit of money, random from 90,000 to 120,000, but there are cheaper outfits you can select to buy.

After you buy the item, speak to the woman again and ask to change your style. You’ll then be able to choose any item you’ve purchased and wear them on your character.