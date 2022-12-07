Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a lot of great content that people have been playing for years. Tons of great racetracks and a fun Battle Mode will have you and your friends yelling at each other as you beat each other up with the various items in the game. That being said, even more content is on the way and a new feature to let you choose which items are usable in your matches. Here is how you can change the custom items available in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

How to change custom items in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Before you can choose your custom items in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, your game needs to be updated to at least version 2.2. Also, while this update came out on the same day as the Booster Pass Wave 3, this is a free update and is not connected to the tracks included in that DLC.

After your game is updated, you should also know that custom items are only applicable in certain game modes. When offline, you can only access it in VS Race or Battle. It is not usable in Grand Prix. When playing online, you can only do it in private lobbies with friends or when you create your own tournament. When you enter one of the modes that has the feature available, you will need to go to the Items section on your race or battle settings and set it to Custom Items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have your settings ready, go to the next page and you will be able to choose what items can be obtained in Item Boxes. If you are a big opponent against the Blue Spiney Shell, you can stop it from showing up. If you also want to create a game full of mass destruction, you consider turning on just Bob-ombs. Whatever you decide to do, you have the ability to in this menu.