How to change gear settings between auto and manual in Gran Turismo 7

Changing gears is an essential process in driving, and the race simulation Gran Turismo 7 is the same. You can switch between an automatic and manual system for your car. Here’s where to find the option within GT7’s complicated menus.

Before you start a race, you’ll be provided with “Options” that is to the right of the green “Start” button. Press the cross button on Options and then select “Assist Settings.” The first option on this menu will show “Transmission.” Press the cross button on this, and then you are given the option to switch to Manual or keep it at Automatic. Once you’ve selected your preferred transmission, press the circle button to return to the race menu and select “Start.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend sticking to the default Automatic as it switches gears for you. It makes the experience much easier for casual fans of Gran Turismo 7, but if you want to take full control of your car, Manual is certainly an option for you.

In the “Assist Settings” menu, you can also change multiple factors of the car, like Traction Control and ABS. You can even select Auto-Drive, which brakes and steers for you. You can also remove the Driving Line Assistance that appears on the screen if you want no hints from the game on when to brake and where to accelerate. Polyphony Digital seems like it wants to give you an optimal experience however you drive.