There are several legendary Pokémon for you to encounter and catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You may have seen them in previous games, and you’ll be able to find them to add to your collection. A notable Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Legends is Palkia, and it has a unique Forme in this game. Similar to Giratina, Palkia can change between an Origin and Altered Forme. In this guide, we cover how to change Palkia’s Forme in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Before you worry about hunting down or trying to get these items in your Satchel, it’s important to note you can’t do this until you complete the story in Pokémon Legends. After you’ve done this, then you’ll be able to work towards it.

When you reach the end of the story, you’ll unlock numerous requests that you need to complete. The request you want to do is request 90, called The Pearl Clan’s Treasure. In it, the clan leader of the Pearl clan, Iridia, will want to meet you in the Icelands. She will challenge you to a Pokémon battle when you find and talk with her. Make sure to bring your best Pokémon with you to complete this encounter and defeat her. Upon winning the battle, she rewards you with a key item called the Lustrous Globe.

With that item and Palkia in your party, open your Satchel to the key items menu. From there, click on it, and bring it to Palkia. When Palkia holds the item, it can transform into the form you recognize from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, its Altered Forme. When you’re ready to transform its Altered Forme, the one you see in Pokémon Legends, take the Lustrous Globe off of Palkia. You can swap between these two Formes whenever you want to change it.