How to change Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll be catching plenty of Pokémon as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As you progress through the story and encounter Pokémon in the wild and new areas, you may want to swap out some of your core team for new party members. There are a handful of ways you can do this in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how to change and swap out party Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two locations you can do this. If you’re out in the wild, exploring one of the several regions in Pokémon Legends, we recommend you return to your Base Camp. From there, look for the Galaxy Member in your Base Camp. They should be wearing a red uniform and have a yellow hat on. When you speak with them, they’ll offer to swap out any of your current Pokémon with the ones back at your pasture, which is essentially your Pokémon storage. Ask them to see your Pokémon, and you can exchange any Pokémon you’re using in your party with the ones in your storage.

The second way to change out your Pokémon team is to return to Jubilife Village. From there, head over to the Pokémon pastures, and speak with Marie. She’ll directly ask if you’d like to leave any Pokémon with her, and then you can view your storage.

These methods achieve the same results, allowing you to switch out your Pokémon team to build your Pokédex.