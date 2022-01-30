You’ll have to explore all over the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to find the many Pokémon inhabiting it. Some Pokémon only show up at certain times, or you’ll need to evolve Pokémon when it’s raining, meaning the weather matters quite a bit while you’re playing. Changing the weather is essential, and knowing how that works is crucial. In this guide, we’ll cover how to change the weather in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unfortunately, you do not have a direct way to make it rain, sunny, or snow in Pokémon Legends. Instead, the best way to do this is to visit the camp at your Base Camp and rest for a bit. We recommend resting at a different time interval than what it is for you in your game. For example, if it’s morning, you’ll want to sleep until it’s afternoon, evening, or nightfall. By doing this, you’ll wake up at a different time, and there’s a chance for the weather to change to something else.

As we said, there’s no direct way to modify the weather, so you’ll have to hope that when you fall asleep and wake up, it changes to something useful for you. If it doesn’t, you’ll have to try again to see if when you wake up and the weather has changed.