How to change voice language in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a Korean-developed MMORPG, recently released worldwide with a new English dub. If you don’t prefer the English voiceover, there is a way to change which voices you hear in cutscenes or quest dialogue. It’s not necessarily a game-changing feature but is good for immersion and those who like to hear the game in their native language.

To change your voice language in Lost Ark, click “Services” in the bottom-right of the screen. From there, click “Game Menu.” (Alternatively, you can hit the “ESC” key on your keyboard.) The game menu will appear. Here, you can hit “Settings” which is located in the bottom-center of the menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click “Settings.” On the left-hand side of the new menu, you should see an “Audio” section. Go to the “Audio” section. The first option you should see is “Select Voice Menu,” located in the Audio Options section. The available options are English, German, Spanish, French, and Korean.

Additionally, for more voice language coverage, you can download a “Korean VO” DLC pack in Steam. This is a DLC, meaning you need to have the base version of the game already downloaded. With these options, you can change the voice language in Lost Ark.