How to change your stance in Lost Judgment

Stances are extremely important in combat in Lost Judgment. The right stance can make life a lot easier in the game when you are taking on enemies in some hand-to-hand combat.

There are three different stances in the game, Crane, Tiger, and Snake, and they all work best under different circumstances. Changing stance is also easy, as you simply need to hit down in the D-Pad. You begin in the Crane stance by default, and hitting down will switch to Tiger, then Snake, then back to Crane.

Crane is extremely useful when taking on a group of low-ranking enemies, allowing you to rapidly cut through their numbers and dish out the damage. The attacks are large, circular motions that can hit multiple enemies at a time.

Tiger stance is better for taking on a singular, powerful foe. It will do more damage, but can only damage one target at a time, and the strikes are more direct and quicker. Finally, the snake stance is more defensively focused, and allows you to disarm enemies and parry their attacks.

The trick to combat in the game is rapid stance changing depending on the threat you are facing, but you need to be mindful of the fact that you cannot switch stances while attacking. If you are an attack animation, you will need to wait for it to end to switch to a new stance.

Each stance also has an individual skill tree where you can unlock new skills and moves for that particular stance as you play through the game.