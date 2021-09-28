How to check server status for New World

The New World servers are full of players eager to work with their faction and complete various assignments and activities with their Companies. With so many players looking to play New World, the servers are packed, and it can be challenging to know if you’re having trouble connecting the game if it’s your connection, the game, or there are just too many players. How can you check the server status for New World?

The best way to look at the current servers and how they’re doing is by heading over to the New World website. The developers have an entire page dedicated to sharing the current details of all the servers in the game. You’ll be able to check the status of all the available servers to see which ones are working correctly and are experiencing any issues. Unfortunately, we don’t see any specific information about why a server could be having a problem from this page.

If you want to learn more about what problems might be happening, you’ll want to follow the New World Twitter page. The developers there will share if any issues are currently ongoing for any of them. It’s also an excellent way to remain updated with the team as they work on the game.