How to claim pre-order bonuses in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes packed with multiple editions and tons of season pass and pre-order content. The pre-order content is early access to a group of characters. They can all be unlocked from normal campaign progression.

Players who didn’t pre-order won’t miss out on any characters because of this. The pre-order content doesn’t mention how to unlock and use the pre-order bonus packs. This guide will run down the extras and how to access them.

Pre-order bonus characters

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pre-ordering the standard or deluxe version of The Skywalker Saga will give you early access to certain characters. They are as follows.

Imperial Death Trooper

Incinerator Stormtrooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

Classic Obi-wan

To use these characters, all you must do is complete any level for one of the starting campaigns.

Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Episode IV – A New Hope

Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Once you have completed any story mission, free roam will then unlock.

While playing free roam, access the character selection screen via the holoprojector, and all pre-order characters will be available to use. These pre-order packs are just early access, as each character on the list above can be unlocked when you encounter them in the campaign.