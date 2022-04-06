How to claim pre-order bonuses in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
A classic Jedi awaits early adopters.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes packed with multiple editions and tons of season pass and pre-order content. The pre-order content is early access to a group of characters. They can all be unlocked from normal campaign progression.
Players who didn’t pre-order won’t miss out on any characters because of this. The pre-order content doesn’t mention how to unlock and use the pre-order bonus packs. This guide will run down the extras and how to access them.
Pre-order bonus characters
Pre-ordering the standard or deluxe version of The Skywalker Saga will give you early access to certain characters. They are as follows.
- Imperial Death Trooper
- Incinerator Stormtrooper
- Range Trooper
- Imperial Shore Trooper
- Mimban Stormtrooper
- Classic Obi-wan
To use these characters, all you must do is complete any level for one of the starting campaigns.
- Episode I – The Phantom Menace
- Episode IV – A New Hope
- Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Once you have completed any story mission, free roam will then unlock.
While playing free roam, access the character selection screen via the holoprojector, and all pre-order characters will be available to use. These pre-order packs are just early access, as each character on the list above can be unlocked when you encounter them in the campaign.