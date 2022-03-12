How to collect Happy Fit tokens for the Gym in Young Souls

Young Souls bring the beat-’em-up back to its roots with an RPG twist, giving players an opportunity to invest in the stats of their characters to deal more damage to enemies. This primarily comes by way of using Happy Fit Tokens to visit the gym in between dungeons, but the tokens themselves are rare.

The only way to collect Happy Fit Tokens within Young Souls is by leveling up, which takes place by resting in bed back at the manor. Players will receive Happy Fit Tokens at predetermined levels, essentially gating the characters from becoming too strong for the upcoming dungeons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will receive one Happy Fit token upon achieving each of the following levels: Levels 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, & 19. When using a Happy Fit token, a mini-game will play out that determines how effective the workout was, which buffs each of the two characters depending on which workout you’ve selected.

To ensure that you’re maximizing your time within the dungeons, try to ensure that you explore as much as possible with every delve: players can average about two levels per dungeon, which is granted after they return and fall asleep. If players are struggling in a current dungeon, however, there is nothing to be gained from stacking as many level-ups as possible: sleep once you’re alerted to an awaiting level up