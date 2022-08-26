The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event is live. You will have the chance to capture multiple Pokémon and a handful of Ultra Beasts appearing in-game. These are some of the more powerful Pokémon and are essentially treated as legendary Pokémon. In addition, there will be a Special Research available during this time called A Radiant Reunion. This guide covers how to complete A Radiant Reunion Special Research in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale.

All A Radiant Reunion Special Research tasks and rewards

This Special Research will be available during the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event. Therefore, we recommend purchasing the ticket for this event to receive the most bonuses and potential Pokémon encounters.

Step 1

Evolve three Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Earn 5,000 XP -An incense

Use an incense – Combee encounter

Rewards: Three Silver Pinap berries, 25 Great Balls, and a Rhi-Style Helmet

Step 2

Make Five nice throws – 25 Combee candy

Catch 10 Pokémon – Pheromosa encounter

Make Five nice throws – 25 Ultra Balls

Rewards: A Star Piece, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Buzzwole encounter

We are updating this guide.