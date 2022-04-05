When Anakin and Padme make their way to Geonosis to rescue Obi-Wan in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the two find themselves stuck in a droid factory. They’ll need to escape if they want to leave the planet with Obi-Wan, and during this mission, you’ll have the chance to complete multiple level challenges as you progress through it. This guide details how to complete all Droid Factory Frenzy challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Droid Factory Frenzy challenges

No Hanging Around

The No Hanging Around challenge will happen close to the end of the mission. Here, Padme will find herself in one of the containers, and it’s about to be full of lava. You’ll need to find a way to rescue her within 30 seconds, which you can do by taking control of R2-D2, and rushing to the other end of the conveyor belt.

Mind Control Drone

For the Mind Control Drone challenge, you’ll need to turn the Geonosisians against each other. For this, you’ll want to play as a character who can control the force, and use your Mind Trick ability against them. When you have them under your control, choose Influence, and you’ll take them over. From there, direct them to fire against any of their ‘allies’, and you’ll complete the challenge.

Zipping Past Danger

For the final challenge, Zipping Past Danger, you’ll need to move between the conveyor belts. To complete this challenge, you’ll want to grab the grappling point that you can use right before the end, namely as Padme.