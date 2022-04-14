With Luke Skywalker stuck out in the cold, it’s up to Han Solo and General Rieekan to go out and find him on Hoth. For Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Solo and Rieekan will need to work together to bring the signal towers online to find Luke’s location. Along the way, there are a handful of level challenges you’ll want to complete if you want to earn all Kyber Bricks. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Hoth and Cold challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Hoth and Cold challenges

Avoid the Droid!

The Avoid The Droid! challenge involves you sneaking up on the Probe Droids patrolling Hoth and destroying them before they notice you’re there. You can do this with any of your characters, and it involves avoiding their searchlight and landing the first shots before they approach you. It should count as a sneak attack if you can cause them to self-destruct before reaching you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not a Probe-lem

Similar to the previous challenge, you’ll need to destroy a single Probe droid before it notices you. You’ll likely earn this challenge well before earning the Avoid the Droid! challenge.

Stylish Way Down

The final challenge, Stylish Way Down, has you finding and using all five ziplines in the level. There are three ziplines you can find each time you use and activate one of the signal towers. The other two are closer to the final signal tower. One will be at the top of the hill with the cannon, and one will be available when you walk up the ice bridge. You’ll want to use them both at least once to complete the challenge.