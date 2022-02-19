How to complete all Hunting Grounds Trials in The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West

Each region in Horizon Forbidden West has Hunting Grounds. They’re areas where people have managed to gather machines together to hone their skills in battle. Each one presents you with various Trials that will push you to your limit, and overcoming them will make you feel more confident when you’re exploring the world. This guide explains how to complete all of the Hunting Grounds Trials in The Daunt.

Tear Trial

The Tear Trial requires you to shoot off and loot two Scrounger Power Cells. This is easy to do if you remember that there’s no need to kill the Scroungers. Jump into the arena and take out the first Scrounger stalking on the path below you. The part you’re aiming for is at the back of the machine. Hit it with a single arrow and it should fly off. Then, you need to run up to it and scavenge from it. Dodge the machines as they become aware of you and then find the next Scrounger and repeat this process. It’s easy to complete this Trial within the time limit if you ignore the other machines and loot the Power Cells as soon as possible.

Shock Trial

For the Shock Trial, you need to shock three machines by overloading Scroungers. You have a generous time limit for this, but you don’t need it. The area to your left as you drop into the arena has the perfect crowd of machines for this Trial. Use a weapon with shock ammo to shoot the back of the Scrounger, the same part you shot in the first Trial, and it will quickly overload. Make sure the Scrounger is close to other machines, and they’ll overload too. You may need to do this with two Scroungers before you complete the Trial, but it shouldn’t take more than that.

Shock and Trap Trial

This final Trial is the toughest. You need to kill three machines after shocking them to the point that they collapse, but the kill must be with an environmental trap. If you look around the Hunting Grounds, you’ll see logs stacked up high, waiting for you to shoot the wood that holds them so that they can fall. You need to shock machines so that they collapse where those logs will land. The Scrounger in front of you as you enter the area is an excellent first kill, but you may need to tease the other machines to get them to where you need them.

Where is the Hunting Grounds in The Daunt?

The Hunting Grounds in The Daunt is right at the end of the region, near the gates to the Forbidden West. It’s hard to miss because it’s on the main path through the region, to the river’s left if you’re coming from the Meridian side.