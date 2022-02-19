After a long introduction, you’re probably eager to head out to the Forbidden West. These are trying times, as two of the Tenakth banners are flying but they haven’t sounded the horn. Aloy is a tad bit impatient and wants the guards to open the gates so she can get the Embassy going. Unfortunately, you aren’t allowed to leave and are now faced with a choice. Should you choose to wait or go now in Horizon Forbidden West?

While this may feel like an imposing choice that will have long-standing consequences later down the line, it isn’t. This option actually stands as a barrier to make you think about whether you should continue the game or take a minute to think over strategy. You won’t need to worry about anything coming back to haunt you should you choose to immediately leave the area.

Some might like the idea of Horizon having consequences to dialogue actions, but that isn’t the case. Without spoiling what lies ahead, there will be some combat that can get a little tricky. When this option appears, if you feel like you don’t have the best gear or feel like you need to level up, definitely consider waiting. You can always come back and choose the other option to continue the story.