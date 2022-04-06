The Petranaki Panic mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features Anakin and Padme attempting to save Obi-Wan from Count Dooku. Unfortunately, not everything goes according to plan. The two are captured, becoming entertainment for a crowd. During this level, there are several challenges you can complete throughout the mission. In this guide, we cover how to complete all Petranaki Panic challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All Petranaki Panic challenges

In their Heads!

For In Their Heads! challenge, you’ll need to use the force on the Reek, the Acklay, or the Nexu, to attack the other. You’ll need to use a force user for this challenge. When you’re close to one of them, use a Jedi Mind Trick, the Influence ability, to take control of them, and attack one of the others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rumble in the Arena

When attempting to complete Rumble in the Arena, you’ll need to assume control over the Reek and trample over 20 battle droids in the Arena. The tricky part is riding the Reek. You need to wait until you’ve defeated them once, and the Jedi have taken to the Arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Re-gifted

The final challenge will also be during the second phase of the mission. Here, you’ll need to wait until Jango Fett fires a missile at you, and then use the force. After you’ve grabbed the rocket, send it flying at any of the droids.