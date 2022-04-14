The epic showdown between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker occurs in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. You can replay this battle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In it, you’ll need to battle against Anakin Skywalker and defeat him in combat. You can complete three level challenges as you progress through the mission. In this guide, we cover how to complete all The High Ground challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

All The High Ground Challenges

Let Him Eat Cake!

For the Let Him Eat Cake! challenge, you’ll need to throw the cake trolley at Anakin. You can do this during the first portion of the battle, and you’ll want to make sure you don’t destroy it. The best way to complete this challenge is to grab the trolley using the force when the fight begins while Anakin is dancing. If you destroy it, you’ll miss out on this challenge, which means you’ll have to restart the level to complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sneaking In

In the Sneaking In challenge, you’ll need to use the alternative route to find Anakin. This happens after you destroy Anakin’s first health bar. You typically need a Protocol Droid and Astromech to chase after Anakin when this happens. However, outside of this room, to the right, you can choose to follow this pathway to lead you around the other side. After completing the route, you’ll find Anakin and complete the challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wider Awareness

The final challenge is called Wider Awareness. This also takes place during the first portion of the fight against Anakin. Here, you’ll need to use R2-D2 to use the Astromech terminal to the left of Anakin and activate it, damaging him with the vent. You want to make sure you do this during the first half of the battle before Anakin jumps off the vent.