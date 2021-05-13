How to complete Ambivalence challenge in Hitman 3

The Ambivalence challenge in Hitman 3 was added to the game with Season of Pride. To complete it, you have to perform a specific set of actions in The Pride Profusion Escalation. This guide will explain exactly how to complete this challenge, with a route for every task as well.

Disappointing

This challenge is intrinsically linked with the third level of The Pride Profusion. Load the level up and jump straight in. Since the level has no options for changing your loadout, you must use what the game gives you. Unfortunately for you, this means that you have to disappoint the Peacock.

Step 1: Get to the Peacock

Screenshot by Gamepur

From your starting location, head down the stairs and pick up the crowbar that’s underneath them. Now use this to open the door underneath the camera opposite. Make sure you avoid the camera’s gaze as you do so. Run down the stairs and turn right. You’ll need to get inside the main atrium of the underground ICA facility. Once you’ve into the main atrium, head through the door on the left marked as a server room. Just before you do, scan the window to the right of the door to close the window. This will come into play shortly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In here, you’ll see a vent that you can use your camera to unlock. Go through, scan the window to your right to close it again, and take the first door on your left to get out. The Peacock is in this corridor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Take the Swashbuckler

Before you do anything here, turn on the photocopier by the door you just came through. Now you can go to the Peacock and pick up the Swashbuckler sword. As soon as you do, targets will spawn in the next room. Thankfully, one will be drawn to you by the photocopier. As soon as they come in and turn it off, kill them. Hide their body in the locker in this corridor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you can turn the photocopier on again and draw in another target. This will draw the second guard in, and you can repeat the process to kill him and hide his body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move into the main room now. There are two targets left. The one on your left is sitting down, so subdue him with your bare hands. As soon as he’s on the floor, throw the sword at his head to kill him. This will draw the attention of the guard by the window, who will move over to investigate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get away from the body and allow the target to approach it. You can run behind him and kill him as he does. It doesn’t matter if he sees the body. Killing him will maintain your Silent Assassin rank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3: Exit

All you have to do now is leave. The last two bodies can be left where they are, and no one will discover them. Head back the way you entered the facility, but drop the sword in the server room because it’s an illegal item. You can leave through the same door you unlocked at the start of the mission. Just watch out for the camera’s gaze. If you run past the guards on your right, you’ll be out in the street before they can register that you were trespassing. Take any exit to complete the mission, and you’ll unlock the Ambivalence challenge.