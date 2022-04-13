Not every Cantina in the galaxy is safe, and in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to visit the most famous one in Mos Eisley Cantina. It’s properly called Chalmun’s Cantina, but many know of it simply as Mos Eisley Cantina, and there you can encounter one of the more notable characters from that location, Ponda Baba, a character who had their arm cut off by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. You’ll need to amend this, and Ponda wants to break his arm with a traditional brawl. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Baba Bar Brawl in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can only access this quest after first speaking with Doctor Evazan at the same location in the Mos Eisley cantina and accepting the No Arm in Asking quest. This quest will take you to Hoth and Kashyyyk, where you’ll need to complete the Party People and Armed and Ready quests, respectively, to acquire Ponda’s new arm. Once those have been completed, speak to Ponda using a Protocol Droid to start the Baba Bar Brawl quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon accepting the quest, you’ll need to enter the Mos Eisley Cantina proper and help Ponda defeat 20 of the Cantina’s patrons. You’ll need to make Ponda survive this encounter, so we recommend sticking close to him as there will be multiple combatants brawling it out on the Cantina floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all 20 Cantina patrons have been downed, return to Baba at the front of the bar to finish the quest.