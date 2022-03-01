How to complete Best Friend’s Portrait in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

Best Friend’s Portrait is the third Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. To complete it, you need to take a picture of one of your companions. However, when we tackled this Milestone, there were a few issues, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help you get through it as quickly as possible.

Adopt or hatch a companion

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Milestone, you need a companion. If you have a companion egg from previous Expeditions, you could hatch it and get a companion that way. However, it’s simple to adopt any creature you encounter on your travels for those who don’t have an egg. Craft some Creature Pellets with 60 Carbon, then run up to any creature you find and offer it the food. This will allow you to interact with it and adopt it as a companion.

How to take a picture of your companion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve adopted your companion, you can take a picture of it. Use the in-game menu to open photo mode and position the camera over your companion. We found that taking a screenshot using shortcuts didn’t work. To get the game to register your screenshot, you must open the capture menu. To do this on PlayStation, you have to press the screenshot button briefly, triggering a new lower-third to appear on-screen. You must then take the screenshot from this menu.

When you’ve successfully taken a picture of your companion, you can claim 500,000 Units, 100 Korvax Words, and increase your Korvax standing from the Expedition menu.