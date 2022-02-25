How to complete To Brighter Stars in No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology

To Brighter Stars is the fifth Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 5: Exobiology. To complete it, you need to warp to a new system, but that’s much easier said than done. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone so you can start splicing some genes.

Install the Hyperdrive

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way you will leave the system is with a Hyperdrive. You’ve got the plans for this technology already, but when you try to install it, you’ll need to fit it with the required components. You’ll need 125 Chromatic Metal and 5 Microprocessors. You can mine raw metals on any planet in the starter system and refine them into Chromatic Metal using your Portable Refiner. To craft a Microprocessor, you need 40 Chromatic Metal and 1 Carbon Nanotube, the latter of which is crafted with 50 Carbon. You can find all of these materials on the planets in this starting system. When you’ve put everything together, you just need to add fuel.

How to craft a Warp Cell

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft a Warp Cell, you need Antimatter and Antimatter Housing. You can craft Antimatter with 20 Condensed Carbon and 25 Chromatic Metal. Antimatter Housing requires 50 Ferrite Dust and 30 Oxygen. Craft a Warp Cell, use it to fuel your Hyperdrive and then fly out into space.

Warp to a new system

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in space, open the galaxy map and select a new system to warp to. We recommend following the main Expedition path towards the first Rendezvous Point. When you emerge in the new system, the Milestone will be completed. Now you can claim the Warp Hypercore Plans, a Powerful Pulse Engine Upgrade, and 3 Warp Hypercore from the Expedition menu.