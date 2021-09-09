How to complete Botanist in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Botanist is the third Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. To complete it, you’re going to have to learn to love looking at plants because you need to discover twelve new species. This guide offers some advice on how to complete this Milestone.

Scan everything

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right from the first time you spawn, start scanning everything around you. While not everything will count towards this Milestone, it will ensure that you capture all the plant life you come across. Hopefully, this will mean that you’ll soon find that there are no more plants for you to discover on the surface. When this becomes the case, it’s time to start looking elsewhere.

Search caves

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some plants only grow inside dark, damp caves. To find them, you’ll need to be searching every cave you come across. It might even be worth digging your own and seeing what you come across as you progress deeper and deeper into the planet. Of course, you’ll probably have to do this to avoid a storm anyway, so there’s no harm in it.

Look below the water’s surface

Screenshot by Gamepur

The one thing that pushed us over the edge into completing this Milestone was water. There’s a plethora of underwater plant life that you could easily miss if you never look in a body of water. This planet is pocketed with huge lakes, so take a dip now and then to see what you can discover in them. The best places to look are underwater caves which are always densely packed with life to scan.

By completing this Milestone, you can unlock the Waveform Recycler plans, and a supreme scanning system upgrade.