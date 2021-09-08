How to complete Foxhole in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Foxhole is your third Milestone in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. While it may sound simple to complete, it’s easy to forget about, which is why we’ve put together this guide for how to complete it and ensure you stay on the right track with each Phase.

Step 1: Dig a cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Foxhole, you need to hide from a toxic storm in a cave. This should be easy since toxic storms seem to fly over on this world pretty frequently. However, we found that the storms stopped as soon as we reached this Milestone, and we had to really try to remember to hide once one rolled over. The best thing to do is dig a nice big hole in the ground with your Terrain Manipulator. We spawned near a cave, so we didn’t need to, but if you don’t have an easily accessible cave, you need to make one.

Step 2: Wait for the storm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make no mistake. Eventually, a storm will come by to ruin your day. When it does, make sure you’re inside the cave. While you’re waiting, try gathering more resources or exploring for new base plans and hidden technology to pass the time. All of that will be useful moving forward in this Expedition. Once you’ve completed the Milestone, you’ll be able to move onto the next one because you can claim the Base Computer Plans.