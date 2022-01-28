How to complete Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – All Bidoof locations

The requests you complete and work on in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are optional missions that you can accept outside of the primary story. These are a good way to obtain specific items and level up your Pokémon, and potentially find some more difficult Pokémon spawns. For example, an early request you can receive is called Bothersome Bidoof. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Bothersome Bidoof request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and all of the Bidoof locations you need.

You’ll need to find three Bidoof you need to find in the village. These Bidoof only respond to another Bidoof, so you’ll want to make sure to have one in your party. If you don’t have one, you should be able to catch one in the wild in Obsidian Fieldlands. The Bidoof you have in your party does not need to be battle ready, so don’t think you need to prepare it for combat to complete this request.

These are the three locations for the Bidoof you need to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you visit each location with a Bidoof in your party, interact with the Bidoof on the map. A short cutscene will play out. After visiting all locations, you’ll have completed request 8, Bothersome Bidoof.